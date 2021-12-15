BMRCL Recruitment 2022 for Train Operator Posts, Apply Online @bmrc.co.in

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Station Controller/Train Operator (SC/TO).

BMRCL Recruitment 2022: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Station Controller/Train Operator (SC/TO). A total of 50 vacancies are available in the Operation & Maintenance Wing of BMRCL on “Contract basis” for a period of 5 years which is extendable based on the performance. Interested and eligible EX-military personnel can apply to the posts through official website on bmrc.co.in on or before 10 January 2022.

BMRCl Notification Download

BMRCl Online Application Link

Important Date:

Last Date for submission of application: 10 January 2022

BMRCL Vacancy Details

Station Controller/Train Operator (SC/TO) - 50 Posts

BMRCL Station Controller/Train Operator Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th passed

3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering /Electrical & Electronics Engineering / Telecommunications / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Power Systems / Industrial Electronics / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent qualification or Equivalent Qualification in Class -I trade issued by Armed Forces.

Age Limit:

45 years

How to apply for BMRCL Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates can apply online recruitment.bmrc.co.in on or before 10 January 2022.