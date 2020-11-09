BOB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for SO Posts @bankofbaroda.in

BOB Recruitment 2020: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for recruitment of qualified Specialist Officials on contractual basis for Digital Lending Department who can lead & support the Bank to consolidate and integrate the existing digital lending eco-syatem, as well as setup new digital lending initiatives for the Bank. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BOB SO Recruitment through official website from 09 November to 30 November 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of application: 09 November 2020

Last date for submission of application: 30 November 2020

BOB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 13

Digital Risk Specialist - 2 Posts

Lead – Digital Business Partnerships - 1 Post

Lead Digital Sales - 1 Post

Digital Analytics Specialist - 1 Post

Innovation & Emerging Tech Specialist - 1 Post

Digital Journey Specialist - 1 Post

Digital Sales Officer - 1 Post

UI/UX Specialist - 1 Post

Testing Specialist - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BOB SO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Digital Risk Specialist - 2 year post graduate qualification with specialization in Finance / Economics / Statistics / Mathematics from Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC/Government. Minimum 10 years of overall experience with relevant experience in risk modelling team of a bank / financial institution / credit institution.

Lead – Digital Business Partnerships - Graduation degree in any stream from Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC/Government. Minimum 8 years of overall experience with relevant experience in digital strategic partnerships and B2B sales preferably for a bank / financial organization

Lead Digital Sales - Graduation degree in any stream from Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC/Government. Minimum 8 years of overall experience with relevant experience in leading a digital sales team. Candidates with experience of leading a digital sales team in bank / fintech organizations will be given preference.

Digital Analytics Specialist - Graduate degree with specialization in Finance / Economics / Statistics / Mathematics from Institute. Minimum 6 years of overall experience with relevant experience in Digital Analytics team of a bank / financial institution / credit institution / related organisation.

Innovation & Emerging Tech Specialist - 2 year post graduate qualification in Technology from Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC/Government. Minimum 6 years of overall experience with at least relevant experience of launching and managing innovative technology solutions preferably in a bank / financial institution / technology startup

Digital Journey Specialist - Graduate degree from Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC/Government. Minimum 5 years of overall experience with relevant experience in designing customer journeys and leading process teams in the area of customer experience in financial secto

Digital Sales Officer - Graduate degree from Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC/Government. Minimum 5 years of overall experience with relevant experience of working in digital sales and marketing team preferably in BFSI sector.

UI/UX Specialist - The candidate must hold a degree in Engineering/Tech nology recognized by AICTE/UGC/Government. Minimum 3 years of fulltime experience working with leading organisation in BFSI Sector

Testing Specialist - Graduate or 2 year Post Graduate Qualification from Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC/Gover nment with specialization in Information Technology/Comp uter Science/Computer Applications. Minimum 3 years of software development/testing experience.

Selection Process for BOB SO Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

How to apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can register themselves online through Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.in/careers.htm and pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.on or before 30 November 2020.

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment Notification PDF

BOB SO Online Application Link

Application Fee: