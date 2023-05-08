Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 157 Manager & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for the 157 Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BOB Recruitment 2023 Notification : Bank of Baroda has released job notification for 157 Relationship Manager, Credit Analyst and Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manager posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 17, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduation (in

any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in

Marketing /Sales and other mentioned trades can apply for these posts.





Important Date BOB Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 17, 2023

Last date for printing your application: June 01, 2023

Online Fee Payment: May 17, 2023



Vacancy Details BOB Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Relationship Manager-66

Credit Analyst-74

Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manage-17



Eligibility Criteria BOB Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Educational Qualification

Relationship Manager-Graduation (in any discipline) and Postgraduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course) Credit Analyst-Graduation (in any discipline) and Postgraduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA Graduation (in any discipline) and CA

Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manage-Graduation (in any discipline)

and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Marketing / Sales



Selection Process

The selection process will comprise an online test (for positions in MMG/S-II & MMG/S-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

You can check the notification link for details in this regard.



BOB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply BOB Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Interested candidates can apply online for these posts with the bank's website www.bankofbaroda.co.in (Career Page- Current Opportunities section).