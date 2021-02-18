Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021 for Steno (Higher Grade and Lower Grade) Posts, Apply Online @bhc.mahaonline.gov.in

Bombay High Court Recruitment Notification: Bombay High Court (BHC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of 'Stenographer (Higher Grade)' and 'Stenographer (Lower Grade)' for preparation of a Select and Wait List of three candidates for each post on its website -bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Bombay High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2021 on bhc.mahaonline.gov.in from 18 February to 05 March 2021.

Important DateS

Start Date for submission of Application form: 18 February 2021

Last Date for submission of Application form: 05 March 2021

Bombay High Court Vacancy Details

Stenographer (Higher Grade) - Select List of three candidates and Wait List of three Candidates

Stenographer (Lower Grade) - Select List of three candidates and Wait List of three Candidates

Bombay High Court Steno Salary:

Stenographer (Higher Grade) - S : 15 Rs. 41800- 132300 and other allowances, as admissible, under the relevant rules.

Stenographer (Lower Grade) - S : 14 Rs. 38600 - 122800 and other allowances as admissible, under the relevant rules

Eligibility Criteria for Bombay High Court Steno Posts

Educational Qualification:

Steno Higher Grade

Possess a University Degree. However, this condition may be relaxed, if a candidate is already working for not less than five years as a Lower Grade Stenographer in the High Court or in any other Court or Tribunal or in the office of Advocate General or Government Pleader. Preference will be given to a candidate possessing a Degree in Law.;

Possess passing certificate from Government Commercial Certificate Examination or examination conducted by Government Board or I.T.I. for speed of 100 w.p.m. or above in English Shorthand and 40 w.p.m. in English Typing;

Possess Computer Certificate about proficiency in operation of Word Processor in Windows and Linux, in addition to M.S. Office, M.S. Word, Wordstar? and Open Office OrgSystem Officer: Must hold a Degree of B.E./B.Tech. In Computer Sci./Engg. or Information Technology or Electronic Engg. or equivalent qualification with one year experience. AND Must possess Network Certifications from Universities established under the Maharashtra Universities Act, 1994. b) Goa/Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education c) NIC d) DOEACC e) APTECH f) NUT g) C-DAC h) DATAPRO i) SSI j) BOSTON k) CEDIT l) MS-CI.

Steno Lower Grade

Possess a University Degree, preference will be given to a candidate possessing a Degree in Law. However, this condition may be relaxed, if a candidate is already having not less than three years experience as a Stenographer.

Possess passing certificate from Government Commercial Certificate Examination or examination conducted by Government Board or I.T.I. for speed of 80 w.p.m. or above in English Shorthand and 40 w.p.m. in English Typing.

Possess Computer Certificate about proficiency in operation of Word Processor in Windows and Linux, in addition to M.S. Office, M.S. Word, Wordstar 7 and Open Office Org from Universities established under the Maharashtra Universities Act, 1994. b) Goa/Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education c) NIC d) DOEACC e) APTECH f) NUT g) C-DAC h) DATAPRO i) SSI j) BOSTON k) CEDIT l) MS-CI.

Bombay High Court Steno Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Shorthand, Typing and Viva-voce.On the basis of performance of candidates in the tests & Viva-voce, a Select and Wait List of the candidates for the above said posts will be prepared in the order of merit and the same will be published on the official website of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, after the selection process is over.

How to Apply for Bombay High Court Steno Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for Bombay High Court Steno Recruitment 2021 on bhc.mahaonline.gov.in from 18 February to 05 March 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-

Bombay High Court Steno Notification

Bombay High Court Steno Online Application