Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023 for 4629 Stenographer, Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023: Bombay High Court (BHC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer (Grade-3), Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal in various District Courts in the State of Maharashtra. Eligible candidates can apply from 04 to 18 December 2023.
A total of 4629 vacancies are available of which 2795 are vacant for Jr Clerk Posts, 1266 for Peon and the remaining 568 for Steno posts.
|Bombay High Court Notification
|Download Here
|Bombay High Court Online Application Link
|Apply Here
Important Dates
- Starting date of Online Application - 04 December 2023
- Last date of Online Application - 18 December 2023
Bombay High Court Recruitment Highlights
Recruitment Organization
Bombay High Court (BHC)
Name of the Posts
Stenographer, Junior Clerk, Peon/ Hamal
Number of Vacancies
4629
Job Location
Maharashtra
Last Date to Apply
18 December 2023
Mode of Apply
Online
Category
Sarkari Naukri
Official Website
bombay high court. nic.in
Bombay High Court Salary:
- Stenographer (Grade-3) - Rs.38,600/- to Rs.1,22,800/- per month.
- Junior Clerk - Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/- per month.
- Peon/Hamal - Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 47,600
How to Apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023 ?
- Go to the official website of the Bombay High Court
- Visit the ‘Recruitment’ Section
- Click on ‘Apply Online
- Register and fill out your application form
- Pay Application Fee
- Take a print out of the application