Quick Links

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023 for 4629 Stenographer, Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023: Bombay High Court is hiring for 4629 Stenographer, Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal across Maharashtra. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Salary, Steps to Apply and Other Details.

Shilpa Kohli
By Shilpa Kohli
Dec 4, 2023, 11:25 IST
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023: Bombay High Court (BHC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer (Grade-3), Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal in various District Courts in the State of Maharashtra. Eligible candidates can apply from 04 to 18 December 2023.

A total of 4629 vacancies are available of which 2795 are vacant for Jr Clerk Posts, 1266 for Peon and the remaining 568 for Steno posts.

Bombay High Court Notification Download Here
Bombay High Court Online Application Link Apply Here

Important Dates

  • Starting date of Online Application - 04 December 2023
  • Last date of Online Application - 18 December 2023

Bombay High Court Recruitment Highlights

Recruitment Organization

Bombay High Court (BHC)

Name of the Posts

Stenographer, Junior Clerk, Peon/ Hamal

Number of Vacancies

4629

Job Location

Maharashtra

Last Date to Apply

18 December 2023

Mode of Apply

Online

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Official Website

bombay high court. nic.in

 

Bombay High Court Salary:

  • Stenographer (Grade-3) - Rs.38,600/- to Rs.1,22,800/- per month.
  • Junior Clerk - Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/- per month.
  • Peon/Hamal - Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 47,600

How to Apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023 ?

  1. Go to the official website of the Bombay High Court
  2. Visit the ‘Recruitment’ Section
  3. Click on ‘Apply Online 
  4. Register and fill out your application form
  5. Pay Application Fee
  6. Take a print out of the application

 

Get here latest School, CBSE and Government Jobs notification in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari and Sarkari Result. Download the Jagran Josh Sarkari Naukri App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept