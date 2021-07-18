Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021 for 23 Junior Clerk, Junior Typist & Stenographer Posts

Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021 Notification out at districts.ecourts.gov.in/boudh for 23 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021: Office of the District Judge, Boudh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk, Junior Typist & Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021

Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk/Copyist - 16 Posts

Junior Typist -4 Posts

Stenographer - 3 Posts

Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Clerk/Copyist/Typist/Steno - must have passed at least +2 examination conducted by the council constituted u/s. 3 of the Orissa Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982 or equivalent examination from a recognized Council Board of University; candidate must have at least passed Diploma in computer application from a recognized institute.

Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and viva voce.

Download Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Registrar, Civil Courts, Boudh, Pin - 762014 latest by 30 July 2021 by registered post/speed post. The application can be submitted in the drop box of the office provided for the purpose on each working days till 5.00 PM on 30 July 2021.

Boudh District Court Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

The candidates are required to deposit examination fees of Rs. 100/- in shape of the Treasury Challan under the Head. 0070- Other Administrative Services-01- Administration of Justice - 501- services and service fees - 9904650- law department-9916730- Exam Fees for recruitment conducted by orissa district and subordinate courts and to submit the original challan along with the application form. The scheduled caste and scheduled tribe candidates are exempted from payment of Examination Fees.