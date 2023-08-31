BPCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Kochi Refinery has invited applications for the 125 Graduate Apprentice posts. Check the pdf, application process, eligibility, salary and others.

Get all the details of BPCL Recruitment here, apply online link

BPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Kochi Refinery, has invited online applications for the 125 Graduate Apprentice posts. The notification pdf is available on the

official website of Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 15, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Engineering Degree [Full Time Course] in the respective discipline with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get a monthly stipend as Rs. 25000/-.

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for enrolling in the NATS portal in order to apply to “Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Kochi Refinery is September 15, 2023.

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 125 vacancies for Graduate Apprentice are available under the recruitment drive. Check the below chart for details of disciplines wise vacancies.

Chemical Engineering-42

Civil Engineering-9

Computer Science & Engineering-10

Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering-11

Safety Engineering / Safety and Fire Engineering-11

Mechanical Engineering-30

Instrumentation Engineering/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/

Instrumentation Technology/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering/

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering-9

Instrumentation Technology/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering-9 Metallurgy-3

BPCL Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have Engineering Degree [Full Time Course] in the respective discipline, with 60% marks, from a recognised Indian University/Institute (Relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only).

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.09.2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 27 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on their marks in the qualifying Engineering degree examination. The final merit list would be prepared according to categories General/SC/ST/OBC/PwBD on the basis of marks obtained in the qualification examination and interview.



BPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





BPCL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have login details.

Step 1:

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Choose Establishment name

f. Type “Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Kochi

Refinery” and search

g. Click apply

h. Click apply again.

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal