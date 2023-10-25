BPCL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Various Professional Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process

BPCL Recruitment 2023: BPCL has released the notification for the various Professional posts in different on the official website-bharatpetroleum.in. Download notification pdf and other updates here.

BPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is recruiting for various Professional posts for its various plants. Organisation has published detailed notification for recruitment of these positions which are available in various disciplines including Petrochemicals, Research & Development/ Renewables, Legal, Brand/ Public Relations, Medical Officer,

Digital/Information Systems, Engineering and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 26, 2023. The process for online application will commence from November 1, 2023 at -bharatpetroleum.in.

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application November 1, 2023 Closing date of application November 26, 2023

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Petrochemicals

Research & Development/ Renewables

Legal

Brand

Public Relations

Medical Officer

Digital/Information Systems

Engineering

HR

Educational Qualification For BPCL Professional 2023

Petrochemicals: Bachelor’s Degree (B. E / B. Tech) in Chemical /Petrochemical/Polymer

Engineering (Four Year Course) with minimum 70% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA & above), relaxed to 60% for SC/ST/PwBD categories. Research & Development/ Renewables

Project Manager (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree (B.E / B.Tech) in Mechanical Engineering (Four Year Course) with minimum 70% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA & above), relaxed to 60% for SC/ST/PwBD categories.

Project Engineer (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree (B.E / B.Tech) in Mechanical Engineering (Four Year Course) with minimum 70% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA & above), relaxed to 60% for SC/ST/PwBD categories.

Engineering Chemical Technology: Bachelor’s Degree (B.E /B.Tech) in Chemical Engineering with

minimum 70% marks in aggregate relaxed to 60% for SC/ ST / PWBD categories.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process

The multi-stage selection process may comprise of various shortlisting tools including

Application Screening (on basis of number of years of relevant work-experience, educational qualification, etc.), written/computer based test, case based discussion, group task, personal interview etc. The selection process adopted will depend on the number of applications received for a particular profile.



BPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=bpcl-recruitment-2023.pdf

How To Apply For BPCL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.