BPCL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Various Professional Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process

BPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is recruiting for various Professional posts for its various plants. Organisation has published detailed notification for recruitment of these positions which are available in various disciplines including Petrochemicals, Research & Development/ Renewables, Legal, Brand/ Public Relations, Medical Officer,
Digital/Information Systems, Engineering and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 26, 2023. The process for online application will commence from November 1, 2023 at -bharatpetroleum.in.
BPCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|November 1, 2023
|Closing date of application
|November 26, 2023
BPCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Petrochemicals
- Research & Development/ Renewables
- Legal
- Brand
- Public Relations
- Medical Officer
- Digital/Information Systems
- Engineering
- HR
Educational Qualification For BPCL Professional 2023
Petrochemicals: Bachelor’s Degree (B. E / B. Tech) in Chemical /Petrochemical/Polymer
Engineering (Four Year Course) with minimum 70% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA & above), relaxed to 60% for SC/ST/PwBD categories. Research & Development/ Renewables
Project Manager (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree (B.E / B.Tech) in Mechanical Engineering (Four Year Course) with minimum 70% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA & above), relaxed to 60% for SC/ST/PwBD categories.
Project Engineer (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree (B.E / B.Tech) in Mechanical Engineering (Four Year Course) with minimum 70% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA & above), relaxed to 60% for SC/ST/PwBD categories.
Engineering Chemical Technology: Bachelor’s Degree (B.E /B.Tech) in Chemical Engineering with
minimum 70% marks in aggregate relaxed to 60% for SC/ ST / PWBD categories.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Selection Process
The multi-stage selection process may comprise of various shortlisting tools including
Application Screening (on basis of number of years of relevant work-experience, educational qualification, etc.), written/computer based test, case based discussion, group task, personal interview etc. The selection process adopted will depend on the number of applications received for a particular profile.
BPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=bpcl-recruitment-2023.pdf
How To Apply For BPCL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website-https://www.bharatpetroleum.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link under Careers → Job Opportunities on the homepage/Scanned copy of Signature.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide all the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form/Recent Color Passport Size Photograph.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.