BPPI Delhi Recruitment 2020: Urgent Requirement of Jr. Marketing Officer/Marketing Officer, Executive and Other Posts, Download PDF @janaushadhi.gov.in

BPPI Delhi Recruitment 2020: Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) has invited applications for the post of Junior Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer, Executive, Assistant General Manager and Manager for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. Interested candidates can apply send their in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.

Important Date:

Closing Date of Application: 30 April 2020

BPPI Vacancy Details

Junior Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer (All India) - 20 Posts

Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain) in Guwahati, Assam - 1 Post

Executive (Quality & Regulatory) in Delhi and NCR - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (Procurement)in Delhi and NCR - 1 Post

Manager (Procurement)in Delhi and NCR - 1 Post

Salary (Rs.):

Assistant General Manager - 70,000 - 2,00,000

Manager (Procurement) - 60,000 - 1,80,000

Junior Marketing Officer/Marketing Officer - 20,000 – 80,000 For Junior Marketing Officer and 25,000 – 87,000 For Marketing Officer

Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain - 25,000 – 87,000

Executive (Quality & Regulatory)- 25,000 – 87,000

Eligibility Criteria for Jr Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer and Other Job

Educational Qualification:

Junior Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer - BBA /B.Sc./ B. Pharma. 01-year experience in Sales & Marketing in Pharma Sector for Jr Marketing Officer and 02 years’ experience in Sales & Marketing in Pharma Sector for Marketing Officer

Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain) in Guwahati, Assam - BCA/B.Sc. (Computer Science) and 01-year experience in Logistics & Supply Chain

Executive (Quality & Regulatory) - B. Pharma.and 01-year experience in Quality & Regulatory

Assistant General Manager (Procurement)in Delhi and NCR - B. Pharma. /B.Sc. (Biotech.) (M. Pharma /MBA (Pharma) or equivalent from reputed Institutions / Universities will be an added advantage.).15 years’ experience in Procurement in Pharma Sector.

Manager - B. Pharma. /B.Sc. (Biotech.)and 8 to 10 years’ experience in Procurement in Pharma Sector.

Age Limit:

Assistant General Manager - 45 Years

Manager (Procurement) - 35 Years

Junior Marketing Officer/Marketing Officer - 30 Years

Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain) - 30 Years

Executive (Quality & Regulatory) - 30 Years

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Selection Process for BPPI Jobs 2020

The selection will be done on the basis of application verification and interview.

How to Apply BPPI Jr Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer and Other Posts 2020

Interested, eligible candidates can send their applications at recruitment@janaushadhi.gov.in or can send their applications (Hard Copies) to CEO, BPPI at E-1, 8th Floor, Videocon Tower, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi – 110055, in the prescribed format only,on or before 30 April 2020