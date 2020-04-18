BPPI Delhi Recruitment 2020: Urgent Requirement of Jr. Marketing Officer/Marketing Officer, Executive and Other Posts, Download PDF @janaushadhi.gov.in

BPPI Delhi Recruitment 2020: Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) has invited applications for the post of Junior Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer, Executive, Assistant General Manager and Manager for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. Interested candidates can apply send their in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.
Important Date:
Closing Date of Application: 30 April 2020
BPPI Vacancy Details
- Junior Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer (All India) - 20 Posts
- Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain) in Guwahati, Assam - 1 Post
- Executive (Quality & Regulatory) in Delhi and NCR - 1 Post
- Assistant General Manager (Procurement)in Delhi and NCR - 1 Post
- Manager (Procurement)in Delhi and NCR - 1 Post
Salary (Rs.):
- Assistant General Manager - 70,000 - 2,00,000
- Manager (Procurement) - 60,000 - 1,80,000
- Junior Marketing Officer/Marketing Officer - 20,000 – 80,000 For Junior Marketing Officer and 25,000 – 87,000 For Marketing Officer
- Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain - 25,000 – 87,000
- Executive (Quality & Regulatory)- 25,000 – 87,000
Eligibility Criteria for Jr Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer and Other Job
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer - BBA /B.Sc./ B. Pharma. 01-year experience in Sales & Marketing in Pharma Sector for Jr Marketing Officer and 02 years’ experience in Sales & Marketing in Pharma Sector for Marketing Officer
- Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain) in Guwahati, Assam - BCA/B.Sc. (Computer Science) and 01-year experience in Logistics & Supply Chain
- Executive (Quality & Regulatory) - B. Pharma.and 01-year experience in Quality & Regulatory
- Assistant General Manager (Procurement)in Delhi and NCR - B. Pharma. /B.Sc. (Biotech.) (M. Pharma /MBA (Pharma) or equivalent from reputed Institutions / Universities will be an added advantage.).15 years’ experience in Procurement in Pharma Sector.
- Manager - B. Pharma. /B.Sc. (Biotech.)and 8 to 10 years’ experience in Procurement in Pharma Sector.
Age Limit:
- Assistant General Manager - 45 Years
- Manager (Procurement) - 35 Years
- Junior Marketing Officer/Marketing Officer - 30 Years
- Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain) - 30 Years
- Executive (Quality & Regulatory) - 30 Years
Selection Process for BPPI Jobs 2020
The selection will be done on the basis of application verification and interview.
How to Apply BPPI Jr Marketing Officer/ Marketing Officer and Other Posts 2020
Interested, eligible candidates can send their applications at recruitment@janaushadhi.gov.in or can send their applications (Hard Copies) to CEO, BPPI at E-1, 8th Floor, Videocon Tower, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi – 110055, in the prescribed format only,on or before 30 April 2020