BPSC 65th Interview Admit Card 2021 @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download From Here

BPSC 65 Interview Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the admit card 65 Combined Competitive Exam (Mains) on its website. Candidates who have qualified in the mains admit card from the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 65 Interview is scheduled to be held from 2nd August to 07 August 2021 under the 65th Combined Competitive Exam. Candidates appearing in the interview round in scheduled date and time can download their admit card through the link below:

BPSC 65th Interview Admit Card 2021 Download Link

How to Download BPSC 65th Interview Admit Card 2021?

Go to the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Interview Letter: For Candidates appearing in the interview on 29th July 2021 for the post of Professor, Civil Engg. in Govt. Engg. Colleges. (Advt. No. 46/2020)

A new window will be opened where you need to Enter your Roll Number.

Then, the admit card will be displayed.

Download BPSC 65th Interview Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

The interview round will be held in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10.30 AM) and Afternoon (2:30 PM). All candidates are advised to report 1.30 hr prior to the exam centre before the commencement of the interview. They must carry a COVID-19 certificate on the day of the interview. No electronic gadgets such as Bluetooth, Wifi, Electronic Pen etc are not allowed inside the exam hall.