BPSC 65th Mains and BPSC 31st Judicial Service Prelims Tentative Dates Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BPSC 65th Mains and BPSC 31st Judicial Service Prelims tentative Dates have been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at its website. All those who were waiting for the new exam dates will be soon able to check detailed exam details on the official website of BPSC.

According to the notice released by BPSC, the commission will conduct 31st Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Exam on 7 October 2020 while 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination on 13, 14 and 16 October 2020. These dates are tentative. All candidates are advised to check on the official website regularly for latest updates.

Earlier, the commission had postponed both exams. The commission was to conduct BPSC 65th Mains 2020 on 4, 5 and 7 August 2020 while Judicial Service Prelims Exam was to be conducted on 9 August 2020.

Download BPSC 65th Mains 2020 Tentative Schedule Here

Download BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Services (Prelims) Tentative Schedule Here

Official Website

The commission will recruit a total of 434 vacancies of Police Vice-chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer and other posts in the organisation through BPSC 65th CCE Exam while 221 vacancies will be filled up for Civil Judge Posts through BPSC 31st Judicial Service Exam.

The selection of the candidates for both exams will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in the exam. The recruitment process consists of three stages.i.e.Prelims, Mains and Interview. Candidates qualified in the Mains Exam will be called for a personal interview.

All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website for latest updates. The admit cards for the aforesaid exams to be uploaded shortly on the official website.

Latest Government Jobs:

ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020: 14 Vacancies Notified, Walk-In on 24 & 25 September

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: 535 Vacancies for Manager & Senior Manager Posts, Online Application Window Activated @pnbindia.in, Direct Link Here