BPSC 67 CEE (Prelims) Exam Date 2021 Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BPSC 67 CEE (Prelims) Exam Date 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the revised exam schedule for the BPSC 67 CEE (Prelims) Exam. All candidates who have applied successfully for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can check the tentative exam schedule available on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC has uploaded the short notice regarding the tentative exam schedule for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

As per the short notice released, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 23 January 2022.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had earlier uploaded the notification for BPSC 67th Notification for Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2021. This year a total of 555 vacancies will be filled for under civil various services of Bihar.

The selection of the candidates under BPSC 67th Civil Service 2021 shall be done in three consecutive stages i.e. 67th BPSC CCE Pre Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. Now commission has released the Prelims Date for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.

How to Download: 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Notice