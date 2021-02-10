BPSC ACF Answer Key 2021 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Submit Objection upto 25 Feb

BPSC ACF Answer Key 2021 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF). Candidates can download BPSC Answer Key from the official website of BPSC i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC ACF Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Bihar ACF Answer of SET A, B, C and D for GK and Forestry & Environment Subjects through the link below:

BPSC ACF Answer Key Link Download:

GK

Forestry & Environment

BPSC ACF Answer Key Objection

Candidates can also raise objection, if any, against any answer through offline mode. They are required to submit objections in the prescribed format (available in the link below) along with relevant proof by speed post to the Joint Secretary-cum-Examination Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Belly Road), Patna - 800001 to latest by 25 February 2021 till 5 PM Candidates should mention the name of exam and advertisment number on the top of the envelope.

How to Download BPSC ACF Answer Key ?

Go to the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on ‘Provisional Answer Key - General Studies’ and ‘Forestry & Enviorment’ given under ‘Invitation of Objection to Answers of Assistant Conservator of Forests (Written) Competitive Examination held on 2nd December, 2020. (Advt. No. 05/2019) ’ on the homepage. BPSC ACF PDF will be opened. Check BPSC ACF Answer Key 2020

BPSC ACF Exam was held on 02 December 2020. BPSC had invited applications or the Assistant Conservator of Forests Posts in the month of October 2019.