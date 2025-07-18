Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BPSC AE Exam Analysis 2025: The BPSC has successfully conducted the exam for Assistant Engineer for 17 July. The exam is being conducted for three days i.e., from 17-19 July 2025. The exam is conducted in two shifts. Candidates can now review detailed insights on question paper difficulty, good attempts, and subject-wise performance to refine their preparation.

BPSC AE Exam Analysis 2025
BPSC AE Exam Analysis 2025

BPSC AE Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducting the Assistant Engineer (AE) written exam from 17-19 July 2025. The exam conducted on 17 July was for General English and General Hindi. The exam was conducted in offline mode. The exam was considered to be of moderate nature. Both the papers are qualifying in nature.
Today the exam is being conducted for the second day. It is being conducted in two shifts. The morning shift was conducted from 11 AM to 12 PM. General Studies paper was held in shift 1. Now the second shift exam will be conducted from 01 to 02 PM. Soon we will provide the analysis for both the papers based on expert’s opinion and students feedback.

BPSC AE Written Exam 2025: Date & Overview

The BPSC AE exam is going to be held from 17 to 19 July 2025 in offline mode. It served as the key selection stage for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering roles. Aspirants scoring above the cutoff will proceed to the interview stage.

BPSC AE Exam Pattern

According to BPSC’s official pattern, the written exam consisted of 6 objective-type papers, each worth 100 marks, with a duration of 1 hour. There is no negative marking.

Exam Pattern Overview

Candidature was considered only if 40% marks for General (32% for SC/ST) were achieved in aggregate, with separate qualifying marks in English & Hindi.

Paper

Type

Marks

Duration

Qualifying

General English

Objective

100

1 hr

Yes

General Hindi

Objective

100

1 hr

Yes

General Studies

Objective

100

1 hr

No

General Engineering Science

Objective

100

1 hr

No

Optional Paper I (Branch-wise)

Objective

100

1 hr

No

Optional Paper II (Branch-wise)

Objective

100

1 hr

No

BPSC AE Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

The BPSC AE exam for 17 of July for General English and General Hindi has been conducted successfully and below we have provided the difficulty level of the papers and the number of good attempts.

Section

Difficulty Level

General English

Moderate

General Hindi

Easy to Moderate

General Studies

To be Updated

General Engineering Science

To be Updated

Optional Paper I (Technical)

To be Updated

Optional Paper II (Technical)

To be Updated

Section-wise Insights into the BPSC AE Exam 2025

This section provides insights about the paper-wise topic that have been asked in the exam and their level of difficulty. Stay tuned for more updates.

Section

Topics Covered

Difficulty Level

General English

Reading comprehension, grammar (error spotting, fill-in-the-blanks, voice)

Moderate

General Hindi

Grammar and vocabulary (समास, संधि, मुहावरे)

Easy to Moderate

General Studies

To be Updated

To be Updated

General Engineering Science

To be Updated

To be Updated

Technical Paper (Civil)

To be Updated

To be Updated

Technical Paper (Mechanical)

To be Updated

To be Updated

Technical Paper (Electrical)

To be Updated

To be Updated

BPSC AE Exam Shifts & Schedule

The written exam will span three consecutive days (17-19 July 2025) with each session lasting 6 hours total (1 hour per paper). Shift-wise schedule:

Date

Papers Covered (All branches)

17-19 July 2025

All 6 Papers (1-6)

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

FAQs

  • What happens after the BPSC AE written exam?
    +
    Candidates who clear the written exam cut-off will be shortlisted for the interview round, which is the next stage of the selection process. After the interview, document verification will be conducted before the final merit list is published.
  • Is there any negative marking in the BPSC AE written exam?
    +
    No, there is no negative marking in the BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) written exam. All questions are objective-type, and candidates can attempt all questions without fear of penalty for wrong answers.

