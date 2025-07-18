BPSC AE Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducting the Assistant Engineer (AE) written exam from 17-19 July 2025. The exam conducted on 17 July was for General English and General Hindi. The exam was conducted in offline mode. The exam was considered to be of moderate nature. Both the papers are qualifying in nature.

Today the exam is being conducted for the second day. It is being conducted in two shifts. The morning shift was conducted from 11 AM to 12 PM. General Studies paper was held in shift 1. Now the second shift exam will be conducted from 01 to 02 PM. Soon we will provide the analysis for both the papers based on expert’s opinion and students feedback.

BPSC AE Written Exam 2025: Date & Overview

The BPSC AE exam is going to be held from 17 to 19 July 2025 in offline mode. It served as the key selection stage for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering roles. Aspirants scoring above the cutoff will proceed to the interview stage.