BPSC AE Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducting the Assistant Engineer (AE) written exam from 17-19 July 2025. The exam conducted on 17 July was for General English and General Hindi. The exam was conducted in offline mode. The exam was considered to be of moderate nature. Both the papers are qualifying in nature.
Today the exam is being conducted for the second day. It is being conducted in two shifts. The morning shift was conducted from 11 AM to 12 PM. General Studies paper was held in shift 1. Now the second shift exam will be conducted from 01 to 02 PM. Soon we will provide the analysis for both the papers based on expert’s opinion and students feedback.
BPSC AE Written Exam 2025: Date & Overview
The BPSC AE exam is going to be held from 17 to 19 July 2025 in offline mode. It served as the key selection stage for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering roles. Aspirants scoring above the cutoff will proceed to the interview stage.
BPSC AE Exam Pattern
According to BPSC’s official pattern, the written exam consisted of 6 objective-type papers, each worth 100 marks, with a duration of 1 hour. There is no negative marking.
Exam Pattern Overview
Candidature was considered only if 40% marks for General (32% for SC/ST) were achieved in aggregate, with separate qualifying marks in English & Hindi.
|
Paper
|
Type
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Qualifying
|
General English
|
Objective
|
100
|
1 hr
|
Yes
|
General Hindi
|
Objective
|
100
|
1 hr
|
Yes
|
General Studies
|
Objective
|
100
|
1 hr
|
No
|
General Engineering Science
|
Objective
|
100
|
1 hr
|
No
|
Optional Paper I (Branch-wise)
|
Objective
|
100
|
1 hr
|
No
|
Optional Paper II (Branch-wise)
|
Objective
|
100
|
1 hr
|
No
BPSC AE Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
The BPSC AE exam for 17 of July for General English and General Hindi has been conducted successfully and below we have provided the difficulty level of the papers and the number of good attempts.
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level
|
General English
|
Moderate
|
General Hindi
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Studies
|
To be Updated
|
General Engineering Science
|
To be Updated
|
Optional Paper I (Technical)
|
To be Updated
|
Optional Paper II (Technical)
|
To be Updated
Section-wise Insights into the BPSC AE Exam 2025
This section provides insights about the paper-wise topic that have been asked in the exam and their level of difficulty. Stay tuned for more updates.
|
Section
|
Topics Covered
|
Difficulty Level
|
General English
|
Reading comprehension, grammar (error spotting, fill-in-the-blanks, voice)
|
Moderate
|
General Hindi
|
Grammar and vocabulary (समास, संधि, मुहावरे)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Studies
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
General Engineering Science
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Technical Paper (Civil)
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Technical Paper (Mechanical)
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Technical Paper (Electrical)
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
BPSC AE Exam Shifts & Schedule
The written exam will span three consecutive days (17-19 July 2025) with each session lasting 6 hours total (1 hour per paper). Shift-wise schedule:
|
Date
|
Papers Covered (All branches)
|
17-19 July 2025
|
All 6 Papers (1-6)
