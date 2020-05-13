BPSC AE Mains Result 2020 Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check BPSC Civil & Mechanical Assistant Engineer Result 2020 PDF Here

BPSC AE Mains Result 2020 has been announced by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at its official website. Candidates appeared in the BPSC AE Mains 2020 Civil and Mechanical can download the PDF from the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC AE Mains 2020 was conducted from 5 August to 9 August 2019 at various exam centre to recruit vacancies of Assistant Engineer in Civil and Mechanical Department. According to the notice released by the commission, a total of 50 candidates appeared in the exam out of 56 in Civil Engineering Exam while 1006 candidates appeared in the Mechanical Engineering Exam out of 1106.

All selected candidates are now eligible to appear in the Interview which will be held in due course. Candidates are advised to keep their on the official website. The commission can release the BPSC AE 2020 Interview Dates anytime on its website.

Download BPSC AE Civil Engineering Mains Result 2020

Download BPSC AE Mechanical Engineering Mains Result 2020

