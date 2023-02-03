BPSC Exam Date 2023 Released for Assistant Curator and Other Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download Schedule

Bihar PSC has released the written exam schedule for the post of Assistant Curator and others on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Assistant Curator Exam Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the written exam schedule for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director posts on 25 March 2023 (Saturday).

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts can download the BPSC Assistant Curator Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The direct link to download the PDF of BPSC Assistant Curator Exam Schedule 2023 is available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.

As per the short notice released, Commission has decided to conduct the written exam on 25 March 2023 in two sittings across the state.

Earlier BPSC had released the job notification for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) on its official website.

However, due to unavoidable reasons, the date of exam can be changed, as the short notice says. You are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest update in this regard.

Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director post can download the BPSC Assistant Curator Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: BPSC Assistant Curator Exam Schedule 2023