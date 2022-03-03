BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Date 2022 (Out) @ bpsc.bih.nic.in, Admit Card Soon

BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Date 2022 has been released on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Date, and other details here.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Date 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer on its website. All those who applied for BPSC AE Exam 2021-22 can check the notice on the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the exam for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination against the Advt. No. 01/2019 and Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Civil/Mechanical) Competitive Examinations against the Advt. No. 02/2019, 03/2019 & 04/2019 will be conducted on 24 and 25 March 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 24 and 25 March 2022.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card Date 2022

BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2022 will be released one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to gear up themselves with the exam preparation and keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

How to Download BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notice that reads 'BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card Download'. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and submit button. Then, BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card will be displayed Download BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card - to active soon

Advt No. 01/2019

Advt No. 03/2019

Advt No. 04/2019

List of Ineligible (Over Aged) Candidates – Advt. No. 02/2019 & Advt. No. 03/2019

The commission has uploaded the list of candidates found ineligible due to degree/Institution/Branch not being as per advertisement requirement on its website. Candidates can go through the lists and check their roll numbers. Candidates can directly download BPSC AE ineligible lists by clicking on the above link.