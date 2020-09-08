BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for 111 Posts, Apply Online from 9 Sept

How to apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 9 to 12 October 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the hard copy of the application and submit it to the Bihar public Service Commission, Patna on or before 19 October 2020.

What should be the age for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

The candidates applying for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 must be the age of 30 years. There is no upper age limit set for the right candidate. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

What is the qualification required for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidate holding Ph.D degree in Mechanical Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor's or Master's level in Mechanical Engg. are eligible to apply for the post of Associate Professor.

What is the last date for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Willing candidates can apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 on or before 12 October 2020.

What are the registration dates for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Willing candidates can register themselves for Associate Professor Posts from 9 to 28 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

A total of 111 Vacancies are released for Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.