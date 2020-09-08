Study at Home
Search

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for 111 Posts, Apply Online from 9 Sept

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 9 to 12 October 2020.

Sep 8, 2020 19:40 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BPSC Recruitment 2020
BPSC Recruitment 2020

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 9 to 12 October 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 9 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application fee: 5 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of hard copy of the application: 19 October 2020
  • Last date for registration: 28 September 2020

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Associate Professor - 111 Posts

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must have Ph.D degree in Mechanical Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor's or Master's level in Mechanical Engg.

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 30 years, Maximum - No age bar

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Evaluation of Academic Performance, Research Performance, Domain Knowledge and Teaching skill.

Download official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 9 to 12 October 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the hard copy of the application and submit it to the Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna on or before 19 October 2020.

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General - Rs. 100/-
  • SC/ST/Female of Bihar - Rs. 25/-
  • PWD Candidates - Rs. 25/-
  • All others - Rs. 100/-

Latest Government Jobs:

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020, 232 Vacancies for AWT & AWH Posts, Apply Online @ wdcw.tg.nic.in

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: 535 Vacancies for Manager & Senior Manager Posts, Apply Online @pnbindia.in

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 9 to 12 October 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the hard copy of the application and submit it to the Bihar public Service Commission, Patna on or before 19 October 2020.

What should be the age for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

The candidates applying for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 must be the age of 30 years. There is no upper age limit set for the right candidate. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

What is the qualification required for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidate holding Ph.D degree in Mechanical Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor's or Master's level in Mechanical Engg. are eligible to apply for the post of Associate Professor.

What is the last date for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Willing candidates can apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 on or before 12 October 2020.

What are the registration dates for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Willing candidates can register themselves for Associate Professor Posts from 9 to 28 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

A total of 111 Vacancies are released for Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Related Stories