BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for 111 Posts, Apply Online from 9 Sept

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 9 to 12 October 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 9 September 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 12 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application fee: 5 October 2020
- Last date for submission of hard copy of the application: 19 October 2020
- Last date for registration: 28 September 2020
BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Associate Professor - 111 Posts
BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must have Ph.D degree in Mechanical Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor's or Master's level in Mechanical Engg.
BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 30 years, Maximum - No age bar
BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Evaluation of Academic Performance, Research Performance, Domain Knowledge and Teaching skill.
How to apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 9 to 12 October 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the hard copy of the application and submit it to the Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna on or before 19 October 2020.
BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General - Rs. 100/-
- SC/ST/Female of Bihar - Rs. 25/-
- PWD Candidates - Rs. 25/-
- All others - Rs. 100/-
