Released - BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.gov.in, Apply Online from 22 September

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor, Mathematics in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar against the Advt. No. 58/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 September 2020 to 20 October 2020.

The online application process will start from 22 September 2020. All interested candidates are advised to check online application eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details before applying online. Scroll down to know all details about the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 20 October 2020

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Associate Professor, Mathematics - 7 Posts

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Ph.D degree in Mathematics and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor's or Master's level in the Mathematics.

Experience - At least total 6 research Publications in SCI journals/UGC/AICTE approved list of journals; Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching/research/ industry out of which at least 2 years shall be posted PhD experience.

Age Limit - a minimum of 30 years

Download BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 20 October at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can send the hard copy of the applications to the Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna latest by 3 November 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST of Bihar - Rs. 25/-

SC/ST of Bihar/Female - Rs. 25/-

PWD - Rs. 25/-

Other Candidates - Rs. 100/-

