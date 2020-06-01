BPSC Bihar Assistant Revised Result 2020 out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check list of selected candidates here

BPSC Bihar Assistant Revised Result 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released BPSC Bihar Assistant Revised Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the BPSC Bihar Assistant Exam 2020 against 08/2018 can check the result on the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission had announced BPSC Bihar Assistant Result 2020 on 13 February 2020 and called shortlisted candidates for interview round on 20 February 2020 along with the documents to recruit 51 vacancies of Assistant in different departments.

The process to Download BPSC Bihar Assistant Revised Result 2020

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the BPSC Bihar Assistant Revised Result 2020 flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates can check the roll number wise result and save it for future reference.

Highlights:

Name of the Board: Bihar Public Service Commission

Post Name: Assistant

Vacancy: 51 Posts

Result: Activated

