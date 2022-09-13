BPSC CDPO Prelims Result 2022 (Out) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Child Development Project Officer Post Cut Off/Answer Key

Bihar PSC has released the prelims exam result for the Child Development Project Officer on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download BPSC CDPO Prelims Result 2022 PDF.

BPSC CDPO Prelims Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims exam result for the post of Child Development Project Officer on its official website. Commission has also uploaded the PDF of the answer key and Cut off for different category for the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Candidates appeared in the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Result 2022 available on the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, a total of 883 candidates have been finally selected in the prelims exam for the Child Development Project Officer post. Prelims exam was held on 15 May 2022 in the total 320 exam centers in the state. All the qualified candidates now are able to appear in the mains exam round for the CDPO post as per the selection process released earlier.

You can download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Result 2022/Cut Off/Result Notice available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BPSC CDPO Prelims Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic..in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Results: Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 03/2021) Final Answer Keys :: General Knowledge – Booklet Series A, B, C, D on the home page. Download BPSC CDPO Prelims Result 2022/Cut Off/Result Notice and save it for future reference.

Commission has also uploaded the PDF of the answer key and cut off for the prelims exam for the CDPO Post. You can check the category wise cut off marks decided by the Commission on the official website.