BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Topics Asked and Expected Cut Off Marks

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis 2023: BPSC is conducting the Drug Inspector exam from July 7th, 2023, read here the difficulty level topics and sub-topics asked expected cut off marks and detailed exam review

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Drug Inspector exam is scheduled to be conducted the Exam from July 7, 2023 to July 10, 2023. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.

It will help students to understand the exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well in upcoming exams. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the BPSC Drug Inspector written exam questions are easy to moderate.

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: Overview

We have shared below the exam details of the Syllabus of the BPSC Drug Inspector for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.

Organisation

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post

Drug Inspector

Total vacancies

55

Type of Questions

MCQ

Negative Marking

¼ Marks

Exam Duration

1 hour 30 minutes

Selection Procedure

Written Exam and Interview

Number of Questions

400

Maximum Marks

400

Official website

https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: Exam Pattern

BPSC Drug Inspector written exam will have 4 papers and each paper is divided into 2 sections 

Below, we have tabulated the examination pattern of BPSC Drug Inspector

Paper

Section

Subjects

Max Marks

Total Questions

Paper 1

Section 1

Pharmaceutics

50

50

Section 2

Pharmaceutical Analysis

50

50

Paper 2

Section 1

Medicinal Chemistry

50

50

Section 2

Pharmacognosy

50

50

Paper 3

Section 1

Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education

50

50

Section 2

Pharmacology and Toxicology

50

50

Paper 4

Section 1

Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence and Hospital Pharmacy

50

50

Section 2

Microbiology

50

50



BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Here, we have tabulated the difficulty level of the questions asked and good attempts in the BPSC Drug Inspector according to the experience shared by students

Paper

Section

Subjects

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Paper 1

Section 1

Pharmaceutics

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Section 2

Pharmaceutical Analysis

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Paper 2

Section 1

Medicinal Chemistry

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Section 2

Pharmacognosy

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Paper 3

Section 1

Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Section 2

Pharmacology and Toxicology

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Paper 4

Section 1

Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence and Hospital Pharmacy

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Section 2

Microbiology

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

BPSC Drug Inspector Expected Cut Off

The BPSC Drug Inspector cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for BPSC Drug Inspector as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 400)

General

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Review: Previous Year Papers

BPSC Drug Inspector's previous year's paper provides valuable information about the examination like the weightage of topics, the number of questions covered from each subject difficulty level of the paper, the trend of exam pattern and the topics asked, and so on.

It contains test questions from previous examinations and can help applicants prepare for test day. Candidates can increase their chances of clearing the actual examination by going over these questions and practising with them.

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: Exam Day Guidelines

BPSC Drug Inspector paper is scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming phases can check the do’s and don’ts for the day of the exams. Candidates can also check what documents they need to carry to the examination.

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: Preparation Strategy

BPSC Drug Inspector is one of the most respected posts among candidates. Many aspirants appear for the exam in an attempt to crack the exam in the first go however only a few make it to the top owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective study plan. 

Some crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous years papers, and knowledge of current affairs and static GK as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam. So, you need a solid preparation strategy/tips to crack the exam on the first attempt and with good marks.

 

FAQ

What is BPSC Drug Inspector Cut Off?

BPSC Drug Inspector Expected Cut Off is the minimum mark scored by a candidate to appear for the next phase of the examination. In the above article, we have tabulated the expected cut off based on the experience shared by candidates.

What is the importance of BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis?

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis is an experience shared by students of the exam like the number of questions asked in the exam, difficulty level of topics etc. It is very helpful for those who are going to appear in the upcoming phase of the examination.

