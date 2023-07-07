BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Topics Asked and Expected Cut Off Marks

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Drug Inspector exam is scheduled to be conducted the Exam from July 7, 2023 to July 10, 2023. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.
It will help students to understand the exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well in upcoming exams. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the BPSC Drug Inspector written exam questions are easy to moderate.
BPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card
BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: Overview
We have shared below the exam details of the Syllabus of the BPSC Drug Inspector for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.
|
BPSC Drug Inspector Syllabus 2023
|
Organisation
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Post
|
Drug Inspector
|
Total vacancies
|
55
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQ
|
Negative Marking
|
¼ Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
1 hour 30 minutes
|
Selection Procedure
|
Written Exam and Interview
|
Number of Questions
|
400
|
Maximum Marks
|
400
|
Official website
BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: Exam Pattern
BPSC Drug Inspector written exam will have 4 papers and each paper is divided into 2 sections
Below, we have tabulated the examination pattern of BPSC Drug Inspector
|
Paper
|
Section
|
Subjects
|
Max Marks
|
Total Questions
|
Paper 1
|
Section 1
|
Pharmaceutics
|
50
|
50
|
Section 2
|
Pharmaceutical Analysis
|
50
|
50
|
Paper 2
|
Section 1
|
Medicinal Chemistry
|
50
|
50
|
Section 2
|
Pharmacognosy
|
50
|
50
|
Paper 3
|
Section 1
|
Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education
|
50
|
50
|
Section 2
|
Pharmacology and Toxicology
|
50
|
50
|
Paper 4
|
Section 1
|
Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence and Hospital Pharmacy
|
50
|
50
|
Section 2
|
Microbiology
|
50
|
50
BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level and Good Attempts
Here, we have tabulated the difficulty level of the questions asked and good attempts in the BPSC Drug Inspector according to the experience shared by students
|
Paper
|
Section
|
Subjects
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Paper 1
|
Section 1
|
Pharmaceutics
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Section 2
|
Pharmaceutical Analysis
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Paper 2
|
Section 1
|
Medicinal Chemistry
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Section 2
|
Pharmacognosy
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Paper 3
|
Section 1
|
Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Section 2
|
Pharmacology and Toxicology
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Paper 4
|
Section 1
|
Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence and Hospital Pharmacy
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Section 2
|
Microbiology
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
BPSC Drug Inspector Expected Cut Off
The BPSC Drug Inspector cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for BPSC Drug Inspector as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 400)
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Review: Previous Year Papers
BPSC Drug Inspector's previous year's paper provides valuable information about the examination like the weightage of topics, the number of questions covered from each subject difficulty level of the paper, the trend of exam pattern and the topics asked, and so on.
It contains test questions from previous examinations and can help applicants prepare for test day. Candidates can increase their chances of clearing the actual examination by going over these questions and practising with them.
BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: Exam Day Guidelines
BPSC Drug Inspector paper is scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming phases can check the do’s and don’ts for the day of the exams. Candidates can also check what documents they need to carry to the examination.
BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Analysis: Preparation Strategy
BPSC Drug Inspector is one of the most respected posts among candidates. Many aspirants appear for the exam in an attempt to crack the exam in the first go however only a few make it to the top owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective study plan.
Some crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous years papers, and knowledge of current affairs and static GK as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam. So, you need a solid preparation strategy/tips to crack the exam on the first attempt and with good marks.