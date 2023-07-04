BPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link bpsc.bih.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern and More

BPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023 Out: Bihar Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the Drug Inspector post on its official website bpsc.bih.gov.in. Check download link.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their admit card for the above posts exam from the official website -https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023





How to Download BPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission at - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Drug Inspector Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 09/2022) on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the short notice.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

BPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023 : Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Drug Inspector posts from July 07 to July 10, 2023 across the state. Exams will be held in objective with multiple choice mode in two sittings.

BPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023 : Exam Pattern

The Commission will conduct the written exam for a total of four papers in objective mode. In each paper, there will be two units with 50 marks each. You can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website.

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam 2023: Documents to Carry

You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

BPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.