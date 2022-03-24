BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Out for Factory Inspector Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the interview admit card for the posts of Factory Inspector on Its official website -bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check process to download here.

BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview admit card for the posts of Factory Inspector under Labour Resources Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Commission is set to conduct the interview for Factory Inspector post against Advt. No. 01/2018 on 30-31 March 2022.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for Factory Inspector posts can download BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 through the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Admit Card downloading link is available on the official website of BPSC. In a bid to download the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials with the link available on the official website.

You can download the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject Section on the home page. Click on the link-Interview Letters: For interview on 30th-31st March, 2022 for the post of Factory Inspector under Labour Resources Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 01/2018)on the home page. You will get the link for the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download the save the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Factory Inspector posts should note that you will have to provide your login credentials including 6-Digit Roll Number in the box followed by Captcha Code with the link given on the home page. Candidates can download the proforma to be submitted at the time of Interview including Prapatra I and Prapatra II available on the official website.

You can download the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.