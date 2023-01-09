BPSC Recruitment 2023 For Associate Professor/Professor Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

BPSC has invited online application for the 61 Associate Professor/Professor Posts on its official website. Check BPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued notification for the post of Associate Professor/Professor in Super Speciality Department of Govt. Medical College & Hospitals on its official website. Out of total 61 posts, there are 36 for Assistant Professor and 25 vacancies are for Professor under under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar.

All those candidates who are interested to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification should note that the online application will be starts from 20 January 2023 and 17 February 2023 is the last date for closing of the application process.

To apply for the Post of Associate Professor/Professor in Super Speciality Department of Govt. Medical College & Hospitals candidates should have requisite educational qualification including DM/MS/DNB or equivalent from a recognized institute /university.



Notification Details BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt. No. 01~22/2023

Important Date BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Starting Date of BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2023 Job: 20 January 2023

Closing Date of BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2023 Job: 17 February 2023

Vacancy Details BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Associate Professor-36

Professor-25

Eligibility Criteria BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have DM/MS/DNB or equivalent from a recognized institute /university.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/salary/selection process and other updates for the post.

BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website of BPSC and following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the website of the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the website

Step 3: Provide your credentials/details and upload documents

Step 5: Pay the Application Fee.