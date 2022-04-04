BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Check Salary, Allowances & Job Profile

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Application Open Till 22nd April 2022. Check Salary, Allowances & Job Profile for 40506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher.

Created On: Apr 4, 2022 18:56 IST
Modified On: Apr 4, 2022 20:04 IST
BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Salary: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply online for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 from 28th March 2022 to 22nd April 2022. BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card & Exam Date 2022 are yet to be announced. The selection process of BPSC Head Teacher includes a Written Exam. In this article, we have shared the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Salary, Allowances & Job Profile.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Important Dates

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

24th March 2022

Application Start Date

28th March 2022

Application End Date

22nd April 2022

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam

To Be Announced

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Salary

Candidates placed under the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will be offered basic pay of Rs 30,500/- along with allowances and benefits as per guidelines set by the Bihar Government. Candidates posted under BPSC Head Teacher will receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA).

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Allowances

Components

City A

City B

City C

Basic Pay

Rs. 35,000/-

Rs. 35,000/-

Rs. 35,000/-

Dearness Allowance (DA) (17%)

Rs. 5,950/-

Rs. 5,950/-

Rs. 5,950/-

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Rs. 5,250/- (15%)

Rs. 2,625/- (7.5%)

Rs. 2,625/- (7.5%)

Travel Allowance (TA)

Rs. 5,600/- (16%)

Rs. 2,800/- (8%)

Rs. 2,100/- (6%)

Gross Salary (Approximately)

Rs. 51,800/-

Rs. 46,375/-

Rs. 45,675/-

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Job Profile

The roles and responsibilities of candidates posted under BPSC Head Teacher will include:

(i) Planning the academic work, maintaining school calendar, provide strategic leadership and professional management, showcase extensive understanding of current and future curriculum developments.

(ii) Design and deliver a broad and balanced curriculum which includes innovative approaches to enrich the cultural experiences of all students. Prepare teaching schedules and assignments of teachers in his or her department.

(iii) Possess in-depth knowledge of excellence in teaching practice, including appropriate teaching and learning styles ensure high quality education and personalised learning for all students. Responsible for assessing students for high school and college entrance exams.

(iv) Treats people fairly, equitably and with dignity to create and maintain a positive school ethos. Maintain a safe and healthy environment for all students at the school they are posted. Ability to engage in a partnership with parents and carers, to enhance children’s enjoyment, wellbeing, achievement and personal development.

FAQ

Q1 What is the salary of BPSC Head Teacher 2022?

Candidates placed under the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will be offered basic pay of Rs 30,500/- along with allowances and benefits as per guidelines set by the Bihar Government.

Q2 How many vacancies are there in BPSC Head Teacher 2022?

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Vacancies: 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools.

Q3 When is the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam?

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam Date is yet to be announced.

Q4 Where can I find detailed Salary, Job Profile, Promotion details for BPSC Head Teacher 2022?

Read our article BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Check Salary, Allowances & Job Profile on Jagran Josh.

Q5 When will BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 be released?

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card is yet to be announced.

