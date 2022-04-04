BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Check Salary, Allowances & Job Profile

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Salary: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply online for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 from 28th March 2022 to 22nd April 2022. BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card & Exam Date 2022 are yet to be announced. The selection process of BPSC Head Teacher includes a Written Exam. In this article, we have shared the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Salary, Allowances & Job Profile.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Important Dates

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Application Start Date 28th March 2022 Application End Date 22nd April 2022 BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam To Be Announced

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Salary

Candidates placed under the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will be offered basic pay of Rs 30,500/- along with allowances and benefits as per guidelines set by the Bihar Government. Candidates posted under BPSC Head Teacher will receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA).

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Allowances

Components City A City B City C Basic Pay Rs. 35,000/- Rs. 35,000/- Rs. 35,000/- Dearness Allowance (DA) (17%) Rs. 5,950/- Rs. 5,950/- Rs. 5,950/- House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs. 5,250/- (15%) Rs. 2,625/- (7.5%) Rs. 2,625/- (7.5%) Travel Allowance (TA) Rs. 5,600/- (16%) Rs. 2,800/- (8%) Rs. 2,100/- (6%) Gross Salary (Approximately) Rs. 51,800/- Rs. 46,375/- Rs. 45,675/-

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Job Profile

The roles and responsibilities of candidates posted under BPSC Head Teacher will include:

(i) Planning the academic work, maintaining school calendar, provide strategic leadership and professional management, showcase extensive understanding of current and future curriculum developments.

(ii) Design and deliver a broad and balanced curriculum which includes innovative approaches to enrich the cultural experiences of all students. Prepare teaching schedules and assignments of teachers in his or her department.

(iii) Possess in-depth knowledge of excellence in teaching practice, including appropriate teaching and learning styles ensure high quality education and personalised learning for all students. Responsible for assessing students for high school and college entrance exams.

(iv) Treats people fairly, equitably and with dignity to create and maintain a positive school ethos. Maintain a safe and healthy environment for all students at the school they are posted. Ability to engage in a partnership with parents and carers, to enhance children’s enjoyment, wellbeing, achievement and personal development.

