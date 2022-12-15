BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022: Exam on 22 Dec

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 Releasing Soon: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is released the admit cards of the Primary School Written (Objective) Competitive Exam 2022 scheduled to be held for the post of Head Teacher. The admit cards will be available one week before the exam. The commission is conducting the written exam on 22 December 2022 (Sunday). The timings of the exam are 12 PM TO 2 PM. Candidates can download BPSC Admit Card from the commission's website (bpsc.bih.nic.in).
BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card Download- one week before the exam
BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card Notice
BPSC Head Teacher Exam Pattern
The exam will be held on OMR Sheets.
Each question will be of 1 Mark and 0.25 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
The exam will have questions on the following subjects:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions and Marks
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Section – I General Studies
|
75 Questions
|
75 Marks
|
2 Hours
|
Section – II D.El.Ed.
|
75 Questions
|
75 Marks
|
Total
|
150 Questions
|
150 Marks
How to Download Bihar Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home
Step 2: Provide your 'Username and Password'
Step 3: Click on the admit card link available on the website of the commission
Step 4: Download Bihar Head Teacher Admit Card