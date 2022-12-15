BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022: Exam on 22 Dec

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission will upload the Head Master Admit Card one week before the exam on the official website. Check Details Here.

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 Releasing Soon: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is released the admit cards of the Primary School Written (Objective) Competitive Exam 2022 scheduled to be held for the post of Head Teacher. The admit cards will be available one week before the exam. The commission is conducting the written exam on 22 December 2022 (Sunday). The timings of the exam are 12 PM TO 2 PM. Candidates can download BPSC Admit Card from the commission's website (bpsc.bih.nic.in).

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card Download- one week before the exam

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card Notice

BPSC Head Teacher Exam Pattern

The exam will be held on OMR Sheets.

Each question will be of 1 Mark and 0.25 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The exam will have questions on the following subjects:

Subject No. of Questions and Marks

Marks Time

Section – I General Studies 75 Questions 75 Marks 2 Hours Section – II D.El.Ed. 75 Questions 75 Marks Total 150 Questions 150 Marks

How to Download Bihar Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home

Step 2: Provide your 'Username and Password'

Step 3: Click on the admit card link available on the website of the commission

Step 4: Download Bihar Head Teacher Admit Card