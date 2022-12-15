BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 Soon @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update Here

The Bihar PSC has released short notice regarding the Admit Card update for the Head Teacher posts on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 Update: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card update for the Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Head Teacher post in Primary School Written (Objective) Competitive Examination can check the Admit Card update from the official website BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the Head Teacher in Primary School Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on 22 December 2022 in the state. Candidates can download BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, Commission will release the Admit Card for the Head Teacher in Primary School Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on 22 December 2022 from 12.00 P.M. to 02.00 P.M. Exam will be conducted in various exam centers in the 13 district headquarters of the state.



Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above exam before one week of the schedule of the exam on its official website. You can download the same after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.

Written exam will consists of 150 questions in objective mode which will consists of 75 for General Studies and 75 based on D.L.D. There will be negative marking for the exam and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

How to Download BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 Update