BPSC Headmaster Result 2022-2023 Soon: Download Merit List PDF, Cut Off @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Headmaster Result 2022-2023 is to be announced soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Get here direct link to check and download Bihar Headmaster result, merit list pdf and cut off.

BPSC Headmaster Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon announce the Headmaster Recruitment Examination 2022 result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the BPSC Headmaster Result @ bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the exam calendar, BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 was expected to be released yesterday but it was not released. Candidates can expect the BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 anytime today (January 4, 2022).

BPSC Headmaster Result to be announced for a total of 6421 School Headmaster Vacancies in Senior Secondary Schools under Education Department, Govt of Bihar.

The candidates are to be selected based on their performance in the written test which was conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission on May 31. The merit list of BPSC Headmaster Result is to be prepared on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in the written test. Candidates will be selected for the Headmaster position solely based on the marks obtained in the written exam which was held for 150 marks.

As there will be no interview round for BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022 therefore selection will be based on the merit position of candidates as per the result announced by BPSC.

BPSC Headmaster Result Date: When will the BPSC Headmaster Result be Announced

The BPSC Headmaster Result is expected to be announced on January 4, 2022. Candidates can check below latest update on BPSC Headmaster Result date.

BPSC Headmaster Result Date

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Events Date Notification Release Date March 5, 2022 Online Applications March 5 to March 28, 2022 Exam Date May 31, 2022 Result Date January 4, 2022 (Expected)

BPSC Headmaster Result: How to Check BPSC Headmaster Result 2022

The candidates can download Bihar Headmaster Result from the website of the commission by following the simple steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Now, download BPSC Head Master Result PDF

Step 4: Press ctrl+f and look out for your roll number

Step 5: You may take the print out of the result notice for future reference

The commission will recruit 6421 candidates in Semi or Secondary Schools of Bihar. Selected candidates will get monthly emoluments of Rs. 35000. BPSC Headmaster Notification was published in the month of March 2022, against advertisement number 02/2022. The candidates are advised to keep a track of this page as the result PDF will be provided here as soon as it is released on the commission’s website.