BPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Announced for Agriculture Officer and Others @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Update

BPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the various posts including Sub-divisional Agriculture Officer/Deputy Project Director, ATMA/Assistant Director (Agronomy & Equivalent) Competitive Examination. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts can check the Interview Schedule available from the official website of BPSC.i.e-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the interview for the above posts from 22 November 2021 onwards. Commission has uploaded the detail BPSC Interview Schedule 2020 on its official website. However you can download the BPSC Interview Schedule 2021 from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC Interview Schedule 2021





As per the schedule released, interview will be conducted from 22 to 28 November 2021 as per the schedule available on the official website. Interview will be held in two sessions-From 10.30 Morning and Second from 2.30 Noon. Candidates can check their Roll Number with Time and Date for their interview for these posts against Advt. No. 86/2014.

Candidates should note that they can download their Interview Admit Card from the official website one week earlier from commencing of the interview. In a bid to download the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and others.

Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview round in accordance with their schedule. You can download the detail BPSC Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website after following these steps.

How to Download: BPSC Interview Schedule 2021