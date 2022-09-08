All Wait Is Over: BPSC LDC Main Exam Date 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

Bihar PSC has released the mains exam date for the post of Lower Division Clerk Competitive Examination on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022 PDF here.

BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the mains exam date for the post of Lower Division Clerk Competitive Examination on its official website. The BPSC Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Written) Competitive Examination will be conducted on 20 November 2022 (Sunday). The online registration process for the Lower Division Clerk Mains Exam for those candidates qualified in prelims has already commenced on the official website. You can check the BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022







As per the short notice released, the Lower Division Clerk Main (Objective) Competitive Examination will be held tentatively on 20 November 2022. Commission will conduct the mains exam in Objective and multiple choice based.

There will be two papers in the mains exam including Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be based on Hindi whereas Paper II will be based on General Studies.

The online registration process for the Lower Division Clerk Main (Objective) Competitive Examination has been commenced on the official website and Last Date for Registration for Lower Division Clerk Main (Objective) Competitive Examination is 15 September 2022.

Candidates qualified in the prelims exam for the Lower Division Clerk post can download the BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022 notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022