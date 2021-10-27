BPSC MDO Interview 2021 Schedule Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

BPSC MDO Interview 2021 Schedule: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the interview programme for Mineral Development Officer Competitive Examination against the Advt. No. 05/2020. The candidates who appeared in the BPSC MDO Recruitment 2021 Exam can check the detailed notice on the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notice, the commission has decided to conduct the interview on 16 November in two shifts. i.e. 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The candidates will be able to download BPSC MDO Interview Admit Cards a week before the commencement of the interview. The candidates will have to bring admit cards, photo ID proof, documents of educational qualification, and other documents on the day of the interview.

BPSC MDO written test result was declared on 23 October 2021. In which, a total of 41 candidates qualified for interviews. This drive is being done to recruit 20 vacancies of Mineral Development Officer.

How to Download BPSC MDO Interview 2021 Notice?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘BPSC MDO Interview 2021 Notice’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download BPSC MDO Interview 2021 Notice and save it for future reference.

BPSC MDO Recruitment Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. The candidates who will qualify in the written test and interview round will be appointed for the post of Mineral Development Officer.