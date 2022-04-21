BPSC Provisional Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Assistant Professor Post@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Raise Objection Till May 02

Bihar PSC has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.Raise objection till 02 May 2022.

BPSC Provisional Answer Key 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam conducted on 12 April 2022 can download their Answer Key for all the test booklet from the official website.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the Post of Assistant Professor for various subjects including Electrical Engineering (Advt. No. 11/2020), Electronics & Communication Engineering (Advt. No. 36/2020) and Mechanical Engineering (Advt. No. 51/2020).

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any in the prescribed format as given on the official website. Candidates can send their objection with the sufficient proof to the address given on the notification on or before 02 May 2022.

The provisional answer key for the above post will be available on the official website from 20 April 2022 . Candidates can download the BPSC Provisional Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Provisional Answer Key 2022 Check Steps