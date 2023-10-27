BPSC Teacher Marks 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download Bihar TRE PGT TGT PRT Scorecard Here

BPSC Teacher Marks 2023 will be released on bpsc.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Teacher Exam for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (11 and 12), Trained Graduate Teacher (10 and 09) and Primary Teacher (1 to 5) can check the direct login link here.

BPSC Teacher Marks 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission is releasing the scorecard of BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 (Bihar TRE 2023). The candidates whether qualified or not can check their marks secured in the Bihar 11 12 Class Exam, Bihar 09 10 Class Exam and Bihar 1 to 5 Class Exam. They are required to login into the official website of the commission bpsc.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Commission issued a notice regarding the release of scorecards of the candidates yesterday, October 26. It is noteworthy that the Commission had earlier also released the cut-off marks of all the subjects of BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination.

BPSC TRE Result Scorecard Link

The candidates can login into the provided link using their 'Login ID' and 'Password'. They can download BPSC Teacher Scorecard through the individual dashboard.

BPSC TRE Scorecard Download Link Login Link

BPSC TRE Cutoff Marks

On October 26, the Commission also announced the cut-off marks and cut-off dates of all subjects of the school teacher recruitment exam. Candidates can check their cut off list on the bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Teacher 1st to 5th Class Cutoff Marks

BPSC Teacher 9 10 Class Cutoff Marks

BPSC Teacher 11 12 Class Cutoff Marks

In a recent post, the commission's chairman Atul Prasad said that the commission can declare supplementary results if seats remain vacant."When we are dealing with large numbers like TRE, multi-layer filtering is required to remove ineligible people. That is what is happening and that is why all the results are conditional. Any vacancy arising from this filtering will be filled with one or more supplementary results.

The TRE written exam was conducted from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts, the first shift was held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift was held from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The results of all subjects and classes of BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 have been released.

Meanwhile, the Commission has issued a notice regarding the release of the scorecards of the candidates tomorrow, 26th October. Candidates can download their scorecard by following the steps given below as soon as the scorecard is released.

How to download BPSC Teacher Scorecard 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC Online - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Ligin into the website

Step 3: Find and click on the link of "BPSC TRE Marks 2023" given under dashboard

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your scorecard for future reference.