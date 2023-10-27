BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration To Start From 03 November for Bihar TRE 2nd Phase

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission is recruiting teachers under second phase. Check Exam Dates for 6 to 12th Class, Application Dates and Other information here.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission is going to recruit candidates under the second phase for which the commission has issued a new notice. The second phase of registration will begin on 03 November and this process will continue till November 14, 2023. The vacancies will be filled for Secondary School (class 6-8) and Higher Secondary (class 9-10). Eligible candidates will be able to apply online on the official website of the Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Apart from, Elementary teachers/PRT (trained), Secondary Teachers (TGT), and Higher Secondary Trained (PGT) teachers, head teachers will also be appointed under Backward Class and extremely Backward Class Welfare. A detailed notification regarding the recruitment will also be released in due course of time.

BPSC TRE 2nd Phase Exam Dates

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (Bihar TRE 2023) which will be conducted from 07 to 12 December.

BPSC TRE 2nd Phase Vacancies

70 thousand vacancies have already been fixed by the Education Department for the second phase, according to media reports.

BPSC TRE Recruitment Phase 2 Notice 2023 Important Details

Name of the Exam Body Bihar Public Service Commission Name of the Post Secondary School (class 6-8) and Higher Secondary (class 9-10) PGT, TGT, PRT under BC Number of Vacancies 70 thousand (expected) Starting Date of Application Process 3 November 2023 Last Date of Application 14 November 2023 Date of Examination 7th December to 10th December 2023 Official website https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Notice

It is noteworthy that the Commission has not yet given information about the number of vacancies for the second phase of Bihar Teacher Recruitment Process.