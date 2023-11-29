BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card 2023: Check Bihar Teacher Exam Latest Updates Here

BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card 2023 will be released soon on the official website. Check the direct link to download the Bihar Teacher Exam Call Letter, Exam Schedule and other details here.

BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is soon going to release the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held from December 7 to 16, 2023 for 69,706 vacancies for the post of Middle School (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary School (Classes 9 & 10), Principal, and Higher Secondary (Classes 11 & 12).

BPSC Teacher Exam will be conducted on 7th December in 2 shifts while from 8th December to 12th December the exam is to be conducted in a single shift, applicants will be given 02 hours for each part of the written exam. Applicants are informed that Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 will be available in online mode on the official website of the Bihar Education Department.

Recently, the Chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission, tweeted regarding the admit card, The tweet reads, “In TRE2.0 admit cards, provision will be made for candidates to fill up their roll numbers in advance so that they can copy the same on the OMR sheet during their exams to avoid any mistakes.”

BPSC Teacher Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card is expected to be released in the last week of November 2023. The candidates are required to log into the website of the commission to download the admit card. The candidates can check the complete exam schedule through the table given below:

BPSC Teacher Exam Schedule 2023

Exam date Shift Subject Department Class 7 December 10 AM – 12:30 PM Principal OBC & BC Deptt, SC & ST Deptt Music/Arts OBC & BC Deptt Class 9-10 SC & ST Deptt Class 6-8 8 December 2:30 PM- 5 PM Hindi, English, Science, Maths, Social Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic, Farsi, Bangla, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical education, Maithali, Music & Computer Education Dept, OBC & BC Deptt Class 9-10 SC & ST Deptt Class 6-10 9 December Maths & Science, Social Science Education Dept( Language- Hindi & English),OBC & BC Deptt Class 6-8 10 December English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu Education Dept Class 6-8 14 December All Subjects Education Dept,SC & ST Deptt Class 1-5 15 December All Subjects Education Dept,SC & ST Deptt,OBC & BC Deptt Class 11-12

How to Download Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the BPSC Online - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the website

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download the BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of BPSC for latest updates on Bihar Teacher Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 release date and other information related to the exam.