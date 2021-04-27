BARC UDC Result 2021 Out: Download Answer Key @recruit.barc.gov.in, Phase 2 Exam Date Soon

BARC UDC Result and Answer Key 2021: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released a notice regarding the result of Level-1 written examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on its official website - recruit.barc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared Level-1 written examination and qualified in BARC UDC Exam 2021 are informed through email in their registered e-mail IDs. The candidates are advised to check their email which they provided in order to check the result.

BARC has also uploaded the answer keys for the exam. All candidates who appeared in the BARC UDC Exam can download BARC UDC Answer Key from the official website i.e. barc.gov.in or through the link below:

BARC UDC Answer Key Download Link

The candidates who are qualified in the exam will now appear next stage of recruitment process i.e. BARC UDC Level-2 Exam. The details regarding the Level-2 examinations such date will be announced soon.

How to Download BARC UDC Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of BARC - recruit.barc.gov.in Click on the link - 'Result and Answer keys of UDC Exam (Level1)' Download BARC UD Answer Key PDF Check answers

The official notice reads, “Those candidates who have appeared Level-1 written examination for the above mentioned post and screened-in for appearing Level-2 examination have been informed through email in their registered e-mail IDs. The date of Level-2 examination and details for downloading admit card will be intimated separately”.

BARC UDC Exam was conducted on 21 February 2021.

BARC UDC Recruitment is being done to fill up 47 vacancies for the post of Upper Division Clerk.