BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 for 83 Medical Officer and Specialists Posts @bpsgmckhanpur.ac.in, Walk-in on Oct 06

BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 Job Notification: BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC) has invited applications for the 83 Posts of Medical Officer and Specialists on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 06 October 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including MBBS degree with MD/MS/DNB DIP with additional certificates as mentioned in the notification can apply for BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 Job Notification. Candidates should note that selection for the BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 Job Notification Posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification details for BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Advt. No: BPS/06/2020

Important Dates for BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 06 October 2020

Vacancy Details for BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Specialist Doctors

Anaesthesia-08

General Medicine-08

Chest and TB-06

Radiologist-03

Duty Medical Officer-58

Eligibility Criteria for BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Specialist Doctors

Anesthesia-Candidates should have MBBS degree with MD/MS/DNB/DIP.

General Medicine-Candidates should have MBBS degree with MD/MS/DNB/DIP.

Chest and TB-Candidates should have MBBS degree with MD/MS/DNB/DIP.

Radiologist-Candidates should have MBBS degree with MD/MS/DNB/DIP.

Duty Medical Officer-Candidates should have MBBS preferably with ICU experience.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format downloaded from the official website and send the along with scaned copies of original documents to-the Director, BPSGMC, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat latest up 05 October 2020 up to 05.00 PM. Candidates can check the short notification for details in this regard.