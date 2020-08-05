BPSSC SI Main Exam 2020 Postponed due to COVID-19 @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update

BPSSC SI Main Exam 2020 Postponed: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has decided to postpone the Bihar Police SI Mains Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Bihar Police SI Mains Exam 2020 for Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) Posts can check the short notice regarding the postponement of the exam on the official website of BPSSC-bpssc.bih.nic.in.



According to the short notification released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), the Bihar Police SI Mains Exam 2020 which was scheduled on 23 August 2020 has been postponed. Commission has postponed the exam due to lockdown across the state. Commission will announce the next date regarding the Bihar Police SI Mains Exam 2020 for Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) Posts in due course after monitoring the prevailing situation.



It is noted that Bihar Police had invited applications for recruitment to the 2246 posts of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police against Advt No. – 01/2019. A number of candidates were applied for these posts and qualified candidates have to appear in the Main exam which was scheduled on 23 August 2020.

Selection for Bihar Police SI Mains Exam 2020 is to be done on the basis of written test which will be held in two parts – Preliminary and Mains.

Candidates who have to appear in the Maine exam can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

