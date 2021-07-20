BRO Eligible List for 01/2021 Released @bro.gov.in, Download Here

Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) has released the list of the candidates eligible to appear in written exam for recruitment to the post of Draughtsman, Supervisor Store, Radio Mechanic, Lab Assistant, Multi Skilled Worker & Store Keeper Technical under GREF on bro.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for BRO GREF Recruitment 2021 can download BRO Eligible Candidates List on official website or directly through the link given below:

BRO Exam for Draughtsman, Supervisor Store, Radio Mechanic and Lab Assistant would be held at GREF Centre, Pune and written exam for the post of SKT and DES would be held at decentralized manner at various locations. The candidates can check the information related to written exam in the list.

It is to be noted that the number of eligible candidates available for the post of Mason is less, thereby information on further recruitment process would be uploaded separately.

BRO written test will be Objective /Subjective in nature and will be bilingual (Hindi & English). Objective part will be OMR based, whereas subjective part has to be answered in the answer sheet. Marks obtained in the Written Test will only be considered for selection of candidates for further recruitment process.

BRO had published the notification for a total of 627 vacancies, against advertisement number 01/2021, in the month of April.