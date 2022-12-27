BRO GREF Recruitment 2023 Notification Soon @bro.gov.in: Check Details Here

BRO GREF Recruitment 2023 Notification: Board Roads Organization will soon publish the notification for Various Posts. Candidates can check the details Here.

BRO GREF Recruitment 2023: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), Ministry of Defence is soon expected to release the notification for the recruitment of various posts under the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). The vacancies shall be filled for the post of Radio Mechanic, Operator Communication, Driver Mechanical Transport (OG), Vehicle Mechanic, MSW Driller, MSW Mason, MSW Painter and MSW Mess Waiter.

It is to be noted that only male candidates would be able to apply for this upcoming recruitment.

Other details related to eligibility, selection process, application process and other shall be available in the detailed notification. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of BRO the for latest updates regarding the notification. Once the notification is released, the candidates would be able to apply for the post.

BRO GREF Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - to be announced

Last Date of Application - to be announced

BRO GREF Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Radio Mechanic 2 Operator Communication 154 Driver Mechanical Transport (OG) 9 Vehicle Mechanic 236 MSW Driller 11 MSW Mason 149 MSW Painter 5 MSW Mess Waiter 1 Total 567

BRO GREF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates can check educational qualifications, age limit and other eligibility criteria, once the detailed notification is released.

The candidates will be able to check the application starting date and last date and other important details related to this notification in this article.