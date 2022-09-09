BSCB Recruitment 2022: 276 Vacancies for Assistant and Assistant Manager Posts, Graduates Eligible

BSCB Recruitment 2022: Bihar State Cooperative Bank is hiring 276 Assistants and Assistant Managers. Check Complete Details Here.

BSCB Recruitment 2022: Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) is inviting applications on the official website from candidates who are graduates and can serve in the bank as Assistants or Assistant Managers. The bank is filling up 245 vacancies for Assistant(Multipurpose) Posts and 31 vacancies for Assistant Manager Posts in its bank and in district central cooperative banks.

The direct to apply online and notifications are given below for the candidates. BSCB Application Link will be available till 09 October 2022.

BSCB Vacnacy and Salary Details

BSCB Assistant Vacnacy and Salary

Bank Name Number of Vacancies Salary BSCB 26 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/- 20 Central Cooperative Bank Katihar 5 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/- Aurangabad 9 Rs.7200/--Rs.19300/ Supaul 4 Rs.7200/--Rs.19300/ Nawada 14 Rs.6200/--Rs.18300/ Munger 13 Rs.7200/--Rs.19300/ Gopalganj 10 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/- Nalanda 12 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/- Magadh 16 Rs.11765/--Rs.31540/ Sasaram 20 Rs.7200/--Rs.19300/ Ara 23 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/- Bhagalpur 10 Rs.11765/--Rs.31540/ Patliputra 10 Rs.11765/--Rs.31540/ Khagaria 9 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/- Siwan 12 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/- Purnea 11 Rs.7200/--Rs.19300/ Samastipur 6 Rs.11765/--Rs.31540/ Vaishali 9 Rs.11765/--Rs.31540/ Rohika 10 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/- Bettiah 8 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/- Sitamarhi 8 Rs.17900/--Rs.47920/-

BSCB Assistant Manager Vacnacy and Salary

Bank Name Number of Vacancies Salary BSCB 11 Rs.36000-63840/- 20 Central Cooperative Bank Gopalganj 10 Rs.23700- 42020/- Nalanda 2 Rs.36000-63840/- Siwan 2 Rs.36000-63840/- Purnea 6 Rs.14500-25700/-

BSCB Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 09 September 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 09 October 2022

BSCB Exam Date - November and December 2022

Eligibility Criteria for BSCB Assistant and AM Posts

Educational Qualification:

A Graduation Degree in any subject from a recognized university, or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Govt. of India. Knowledge of Computer is essential. A basic Diploma in computer application (DCA) is required.

Age Limit:

18 to 33 years

Selection Process for BSCB Assistant and AM Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Prelims Written Exam Mains Written Exam Interview (Only for AM Post) Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Apply for BSCB Recrutiment 2022 ?

Go to the Bank website www.biharscb.co.in and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. To register your application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. Carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications Fill other details of the Application Form and Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment Click on 'Submit' button.

Application Fee: