BSE Odisha Result 2023 Declared, What are the Next Things You Can Do?

Odisha board has announced the class 10th results today, May 18, 2023. Students who passed the Odisha 10th board exams can apply for further admission process at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Check details here

BSE Odisha HSC result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha board class 10th results today, May 18, 2023, at 10 AM during a press conference. Students who have given the board exam can check their results at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Students who have successfully passed the Odisha HSC examination must be confused about which stream to choose after class 10th. These are the top most queries among the students after the declaration of the board exam result. However, there are numerous options available for them to pursue.

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the BSE Odisha board class 10th result 2023 highlights in the table below:

Overview Specifications Board name Board of Secondary Education, (BSE) Odisha Exam name Odisha Board HSC Exam 2023 Result mode Online Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 Date May 18, 2023 Odisha HSC Exam date 2023 March 10 to 17, 2023 Official websites bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in Result Status Announced

What to do after BSE Odisha 10th result 2023?

Students who qualified the Odisha board class 10th exams can apply for the further admission to class 11 through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha portal online. After passing the Odisha HSC class 10th board exams, students can opt for different streams after clearing the class 10th examinations.

The three broad streams are broadly categorised as their programme stream and subjects. Students can check the list of streams they can consider while choosing which stream to choose after class 10th.

Science stream

Commerce stream

Humanities/Arts Stream

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 Statistics

Along with the announcement of the results, the examination authority has also released the toppers list, pass percentage, number of students appeared and other result statistics.

As per the data available, this year, around 5.32 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th exams. The overall passing percentage of boys in Odisha board class 10th results stands at 95.75 percent while it is 97.05 percent among girl students.

Odisha 10 Result 2023 Girls and Boys Pass Percentage

Gender Pass percentage Overall Pass percentage 96.40% Girls 97.07% Boys 95.75

How to check Odisha class 10th Result online 2023?

Students need to enter the required login details from the official website. They can follow the below-given steps to know how to check result online:

Step 1: Go to official website of Odisha board: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link available

Step 3: Enter the login details such as roll number and registration number and click on submit button

Step 4: After this, the Odisha class 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of the result for future reference

