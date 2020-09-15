BSF Assistant Commandant 2018 Result out @bsf.nic.in: Basic Training of CAPFs (AC) 2018 commences on 5 Oct Onwards, Details Here

BSF Assistant Commandant 2018: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the final select list of BSF Assistant Commandant Result 2018 for basic training on its website. All those who appeared in the BSF CAPFs AC 2018 can check the final list on the official website of BSF.i.e.bsf.nic.in.

According to the result, all those candidates whose name in the list will be able to appear for basic training from 5 October 2020 onwards at BSF Academy Tekanpur, Gwalior (MP). The joining appointment letter will be sent to the selected candidates on their present and permanent address through speed post.

In case, any candidate fails to collect his offer letter by 25 September 2020, they may collect the copy of same from the office of Directorate General Border Security Force, Personnel Directorate- Rectt Section by producing valid documentary/ID proof. The list of selected candidates has been uploaded on the BSF website.

The board has uploaded the final select list on the basis of CAPFs (Assistant Exam) 2018 conducted by UPSC and allocated to BSF. Candidates can download BSF Assistant Commandant Result 2018 Final List by following the steps given below.

Visit the official Website.i.e. bsf.nic.in. Click on Result Section. Then, it will redirect you to a new window. Click on the first hyperlink given on the notification page that reads Notice- Commencement of Basic Training of CAPFs(AC)-2018 candidates (AC-DE Batch Srl No. 45) w.e.f. 05th Oct 2020 at BSF Academy Teakanpur, Gwalior (MP). Then, a PDF will be opened. Candidates can download BSF Assistant Commandant Result 2018and save the PDF for future reference.

Download BSF Assistant Commandant Result 2018

