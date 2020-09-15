MGNREGA Karnataka Recruitment 2020: 37 Vacancies for Block GIS Coordinator, Block NRM & Livelihood Expert Posts

MGNREGA Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Dept, Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Block GIS Coordinator, Block NRM and Livelihood Experts under MGNREGA Scheme. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 September 2020

MGNREGA Karnataka Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Block GIS Coordinator - 5 Posts

Block NRM Expert - 16 Posts

Block Livelihood Expert (Agriculture and Allied) - 16 Posts

MGNREGA Karnataka Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Block GIS Coordinator - M.Tech./ME/M.Sc. in Geographic Information Science of Technology/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geo-Spatial Technology/Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial Science/Surveying and Geo-Informatics.

Block NRM Expert - B.Tech. in Civil Engineering/Agriculture Engineering/Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Block Livelihood Expert (Agriculture and Allied) - Masters in Agriculture Economics/Horticulture/Agroforestry/Agronomy/Forestry.

Age Limit - 21 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

MGNREGA Karnataka Recruitment 2020 Experience - at least 2 years in the relevant stream

MGNREGA Karnataka Recruitment 2020 Salary

Block GIS Coordinator - Rs. 35,000/- plus travelling allowance @max. 20% of Emoluments on actual bills.

Block NRM Expert - Rs. 30,000/- plus travelling allowance @max. 20% of Emoluments on actual bills.

Block Livelihood Expert (Agriculture and Allied) - Rs. 30,000/- plus travelling allowance @max. 20% of Emoluments on actual bills.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MGNREGA Karnataka Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Dept, Karnataka on or before 21 September 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink given in this article for their reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Tutor/Clinical Instructor Posts

RITES Recruitment 2020: Apply for General Manager (Civil) Posts