RBI Director Recruitment 2020 for IDRBT, Apply Offline before 3 October, Check Qualification and Other Details Here

RBI Director Recruitment 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Director for Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 3 October 2020

RBI Director Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Director - 1 Post

RBI Director Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have the right mix of IT, administrative, banking qualification i.e. degree/post-graduate degree from a recognized University/Institution in Science, Engineering, Technology or Management. For candidates with PhD from a recognized University/Institution in area of relevance to IDRBT and currently active in such work areas, relaxation can be considered in educational qualification.

RBI Director Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - not more than 62 years

Experience - 20+ years

Salary - 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) level-17 of ₹2,25,000/- (basic pay)

Download RBI Director Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for RBI Director Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit the scanned copy of the signed declaration (separate PDF files for application and declaration) shall be sent via email to Director_IDRBT@kornferry.com latest by 3 October 2020. Candidates can download the application form and notification by clicking on the provided links.

Latest Government Jobs:

MGNREGA Karnataka Recruitment 2020: 37 Vacancies for Block GIS Coordinator, Block NRM & Livelihood Expert Posts

PGIMER Chandigarh Faculty Recruitment 2020: 121 Vacancies Notified, Apply Offline before 4 October

DRDO RCI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Research Associate (RA) Posts

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: Apply 33 Junior Resident Doctor Posts

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 21 MO, Staff Nurse, Lab Tech and Other Posts