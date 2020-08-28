BSF Constable Result 2020 Declared @bsf.nic.in, Download Constable (Tech) Final Merit List Here

BSF Constable Result 2020: Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the result for the post of Constable (Tech) SMT WKSP on its official website. The merit list has been prepared on the basis of written test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Eligibility Test (PET), Documentation, Practical and Medical Exam. Candidates can download BSF Constable Result from the official website of BSF bsf.nic.in. The candidates can check

BSF Constable Result Merit List

BSF Constable (Tech)Result 2020 Link is also given below. Candidates can check the result details of the shortlisted candidates through the link

On the basis of written test conducted by Border Security Force on 04 August 2019 and second phase examinations i.e. PST, PET, Documentation, Practical and Medical Exam conducted w.e.f. 21 October 2019 onwards, the candidates have been selected in merit and declared provisionally successful for appointment to the post of Const (Tech) in SMT WKSP in BSF. The appointment of the candidates in BSF will be further subject to satisfactory verification of their education certificate, caste certificate, character and antecedents etc.

BSF has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for various trades of Constable Posts. The candidates can check BSF Constable Cut-Off through the table: