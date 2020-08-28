BSF Constable Tradesman Final Result 2019-20 Declared @bsf.nic.in, Download Here

BSF Constable Tradesman Final Result 2019-20: Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the result for the post of Constable (Tradesman) FTR BSF Mizoram and Cacher on its official website. Candidates can download BSF Constable Tradesman Exam Result from official website www.bsf.nic.in.

A total of 3 candidates are selected for Constable Trade (Sweeper) and Constable Trade (Water Carrier). BSF Constable Tradesman Final Result Link is given below. The candidates can download the roll number of the selected candidates through the link:

BSF Constable Tradesman Final Result Download

On the basis of advertisement dated 31.01.2019 for the various trades in the post of constable (Tradesman) in BSF notified in the Employment News and BSF official website (www.bsf.nic.in), the selected candidates are selected in merit and declared provisionally successful for appointment to various trades in the post of Constable (Tradesman). The appointment will be subject to further satisfactory verification of Caste Certificate and Character/Antecedents from concerned authorities.

Merit of candidates qualified in all stages of examination has been prepared on the basis of marks secured by them in written exam. Candidates having scored higher marks in the written exam have been placed higher in merit. In case, where more than one candidates have secured equal marks, the tie cases have been resolved by applying some methods one after another till the ties has been resolved.

The recruitment is being held for 1763 posts of Constable (Tradesman) such as Tailor, Cook, Sweeper, Barber, Waiter, W/C, W/M & Other.