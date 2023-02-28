JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

BSF Constable Tradesman Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile for 1284 Vacancies

BSF Constable Tradesman Registration 2023 is open till 27th March 2023 for Male & Female Indian citizens for filling 1284 BSF Group C vacancies. Check BSF Tradesman pay scale, allowances, and roles & responsibilities for each post.

BSF Constable Tradesman Salary 2023
BSF Constable Tradesman Salary 2023

BSF Tradesman Salary 2023: Online applications are invited for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023 for the selection of eligible male and female Indian candidates against the 1284 BSF Group C vacancies announced. There are a total of 1220 vacancies for male candidates and 64 vacancies for female candidates in the Border Security Force.

BSF Tradesman Application Form 2023 is active till 27th March 2023. Online registration is mandatory. The BSF Tradesman selection process includes Phase-1 Written Examination, Phase-2 Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) during which candidates who qualify the PST/PET shall undergo documentation, trade test, and medical examination.

Meanwhile, we shall look at the BSF Tradesman Salary Details, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profiles for each post.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2023 Calendar

BSF Tradesman Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

20th February 2023

Online Application Registration Start Date

20th February 2023

Online Application Registration End Date

27th March 2023

Admit Card Release Date

To be released soon in March/April 2023 (Tentative)

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam

To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman Vacancy 2023

BSF will conduct recruitment for the post of Constable (Tradesman) (Male & Female candidates) in BSF for the year 2023. A candidate has to apply against vacancies allocated to his/her home/domiciled State only. Below, we have shared the Trade-wise vacancy details for BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023.

BSF Constable Tradesman Vacancy 2023

BSF Constable Tradesman Salary 2023

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for the post of Constable (Tradesman) (Male & Female) in the Border Security Force for filling up 1284 vacancies. Candidates who shall be posted in the BSF shall be remunerated under the 7th CPC (Revised Pay Structure) in the pay matrix level-3. Pay Scale Rs. 21,700/--69,100/- along with other allowances as admissible to Central Govt. employees from time to time.

Check below the pay scale details for the post of Constable (Tradesman):

Post

Salary

Level

Constable Tradesman

Rs 21700

3

BSF Constable Tradesman Allowances 2023

In addition to the pay scale, candidates posted as Constable (Tradesman) in the Border Security Force are eligible for allowances as follow:

(i) Dearness Allowance

(ii) House Rent Allowance

(iii) Casual Leave Allowance

(iv) Transport Allowance

(v) Overtime Allowance

(vi) Medical Facility

(vii) Canteen

BSF Constable Tradesman 2023: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

BSF Constable Tradesman Job Profile 2023

Selected candidates will be governed by BSF Act and Rules. Finally selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in the Country as per the transfer policy of the Force. The post of Constable (Tradesmen) is purely skill-based. Hence, candidates are required to submit necessary certificates as proof of their expertise or proficiency in the applied trade.

S.No.

Trade

Desired Skill/Parameters

i)

Cobbler

Repair & stitching of shoes, handling tools, polishing of shoes, cutting of leather

ii)

Tailor

Taking measurements of persons, cutting of cloth, stitching of uniform

iii)

Cook

Cooking chapatti & rice, cooking meat/fish/egg/kheer, cooking vegetable/dal/sambhar/idli, etc. for 100 men

iv)

Water Carrier

Cutting vegetables, kneading of Atta for making chapattis for about 100 men, washing of utensils, etc.

v)

Washerman

Washing of clothes, ironing of khaki, cotton uniform, woolen and TC uniform.

vi)

Barber

Hair cutting, shaving, handling of tools

vii)

Sweeper

Sweeping, cleaning of toilets and bathroom, etc.

viii)

Carpenter

Handling tools, cutting wood, fitting, polishing, and finishing materials.

ix)

Painter

Knowledge of colors, paints, shades, painting of signboards, painting and drawing/knowledge of spray painting for motor vehicles.

x)

Electrician

Knowledge of AC & DC current, the rectification of faults, new electric fitting

xi)

Draftsman

Knowledge of drawing materials, paper enlargement, sketching and plan drawing, etc.

For applying online for BSF Constable Tradesman 2023, Click Here.

FAQ

Q1. What is the salary of BSF Tradesman 2023?

Candidates who shall be posted as Constable (Tradesman) (Male & Female) in the Border Security Force shall be remunerated under the 7th CPC (Revised Pay Structure) in the pay matrix level-3. Pay Scale Rs. 21,700/--69,100/- along with other allowances

Q2. How many vacancies are there in BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023?

Border Security Force Is Inviting Online Applications For The BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023 For Male & Female Indian Citizens For Filling 1284 BSF Group C Vacancies (1220 Vacancies For Male Candidates And 64 Vacancies For Female Candidates).

Take Free Online BSF-ASI/HC 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next