BSF HC RO RM Recruitment 2022: 1312 Vacancies to be Filled for Head Constable Posts

BSF HC Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) is going to fill 1312 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (HC) Posts. Out of the total, 982 vacancies are available for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and the remaining 330 vacancies are available for Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) Posts.

Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for BSF HC Recruitment 2022. The link to apply online will be opened from 20 August 2022 onwards on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The candidates are required to apply before 28 September 2022. Selected candidates will be recruited in the pay matrix Level 4 in the Pay Scale of Rs 25500 to Rs. 81100.

More details regarding BSF Recrutiment 2022 will be available in a detailed notification.

BSF HC Important Dates

Starting Date of BSF HC Application 20 August 2022 Last Date of BSF HCApplication 28 September 2022

Vacancy Details

Category HC RO HC RM General 23 03 EWS 30 04 OBC - 07 SC 09 06 ST 08 04

Eligibility Criteria for BSF HC RO RM Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

HC RO - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board and 2 years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or Data Preparation & Computer Software or General Electronics or Data Entry Operator from a recognized institute. OR 12th passed with PCM with 60% marks

HC RM - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board and 2 years ITI Certificate in Radio and Television or General Electronics or Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or Data Preparation & Computer Software or Electronics or Fitte or Info Technology & Electronics System Maintenance or Comn Equipment Maintenance or Computer Hardware or Network Technician or Mechatronics or Data Entry Operator from a recognized institute. OR 12th passed with PCM with 60% marks.

BSF HC Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

BSF HC Salary

Rs. 25500 to 81100